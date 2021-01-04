Tanya Roberts — First Reported Dead — Still Alive, Publicist Says

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Actress Tanya Roberts, whose publicist proclaimed Sunday that she had died, is still alive but remains hospitalized, that same publicist said Monday.

Publicist Mike Pingel said Sunday that Roberts, 65, had died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she was taken after collapsing on Christmas Eve after a walk with her partner, Lance O’Brien. O’Brien even issued a statement about her death through Pingel on Sunday.

But on Monday, Pingel told various media outlets that the hospital contacted O’Brien Monday morning and said Roberts was still alive, but in poor condition.

Cedars-Sinai would not confirm that she was a patient there, citing privacy laws.

According to the website TMZ, Pingel said O’Brien truly believed that Roberts had died on Sunday, even saying he was holding her as she passed away.

Roberts, a former Bond girl who appeared in 1985’s “A View to a Kill” with Roger Moore, had taken her dogs for a walk on Christmas Eve with O’Brien, Pingel said. Upon her return home, she collapsed and was taken to the hospital and placed on a ventilator.

Pingel said Roberts had been in good health prior to her Dec. 24 collapse.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum in New York, Roberts was a successful model and posed for Playboy, in addition to appearing in myriad TV advertisements. She also starred in fantasy adventure films including “The Beastmaster” and “Sheena.” She joined the team on “Charlie’s Angels” in the series’ later years.

More recently, she played Midge on “That ’70’s Show,” mother of lead character Donna on the coming-of-age series set in Wisconsin.

Her most recent television credit was in Showtime’s “Barbershop: The Series” in 2005. In recent months, Roberts hosted a series of live chats with fans during the pandemic.