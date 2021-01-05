Caught on Camera: Tip Jar Stolen from Palm Desert Restaurant

A Palm Desert business owner is hoping the community can help identify a suspect who stole their tip jar.

Security camera footage shows the suspect enter Las Carretas Taco Shop on Washington Street and Country Club Drive just before 11:00 PM Monday night.

The suspect walks in, looks up at the menu and once the employee walks away from the counter the suspect takes the tip jar and runs out.

The suspect was wearing what appears to be black jogger sweats, a black sweater with stripes, a beanie, black shoes and a face mask.

If you have any information on this suspect you are asked to contact the restaurant.

This is the second time an incident like this has occurred for this business.