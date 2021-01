Firefighters knock out fire behind Lowe’s in La Quinta

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire involving a propane storage cage in La Quinta this morning.

The fire was reported around 5:38 a.m. behind the Lowe’s off Highway 111 and Washington Street.

Residents say they heard explosions coming from the general area.

According to firefighters, only part of the building’s exterior was damaged.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.