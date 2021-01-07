American Express Tournament Committing $1 Million in Donations to Local Charities

The 2021 American Express golf tournament taking place here in La Quinta is coming up on January 20-24. However, due to COVID-19, fans will not be permitted at the event this year, among other changes.

The tournament will be played without the traditional multi-day pro-am format and will be held on only two courses instead of three.

We will miss our fans this January 💔

The American Express™️ to be played as scheduled, January 21-24, without ticketed spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic

.#TheAmericanExpress pic.twitter.com/xzAoRuFyUS — The American Express™ (@theamexgolf) November 17, 2020

This also means that the charities who fundraise at this event will most likely be negatively affected, and tournament officials did not want them to lose out, so they had to get creative this year.

The American Express, PGA tour, and the Mickelson Foundation announced today that they will be guaranteeing more than $1 million in donations from the 2020 event to 14 Coachella valley-based charities.

The Desert Sun reported that the 14 local charities are:

– Alzheimer’s Association Coachella Valley – First Tee of Coachella Valley

– Boys & Girls Club of Coachella Valley – Martha’s Village and Kitchen

– Coachella Valley Boxing Club – Ophelia Project/JFK Memorial Foundation

– Coachella Valley Rescue Mission – Pegasus Riding Academy

– Desert Arc – Read With Me Volunteer Programs

– Eisenhower Health Foundation – The Well in the Desert

– Family YMCA of the Desert – Volunteers in Medicine.

World hall of fame golfer and tournament host, Phil Mickelson said in a statement that,

“Thanks to the fantastic support from our title sponsor American Express and our corporate partners, we are happy to announce that more than $1 million will go to local charities from The American Express this year despite all of the challenges this pandemic has thrown our way,” said Mickelson. “I look forward to hosting The American Express Charity Challenge with Tony and Paul to help deliver for the local charities.”

