Big Bear Bald Eagle First Egg of Season Eaten by Raven

UPDATE 1/7/21 2:10 P.M.

Friends of Big Bear Valley sadly reported Thursday afternoon ravens go to Jackie’s egg.

Jackie left her nest at 12:22:39 P.M. and the ravens arrived at 12:33:20 P.M.

ORIGINAL 1/7/21 10:10 A.M.

Jackie, one of Big Bear’s Bald Eagles, has laid her first egg of the season.

According to Friends of Big Bear Valley, she laid the egg at 5:41 P.M. Wednesday evening.

View the live camera here:

Last year NBC Palm Springs paid close attention to Jackie and her mate Shadow as two eggs were laid and cared for, Simba and Cookie.

Unfortunately on of the eaglets, Cookie, from last year died after about six weeks, likely from hypothermia.

Jackie also laid two eggs in 2019.