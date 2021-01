“Mamma Mia’s” Phyllida Lloyd Talks About New Film with Manny the Movie Guy

Phyllida Lloyd, perhaps best known for directing “Mamma Mia!” and “The Iron Lady,” returns with “Herself,” an honest look at domestic violence and the resilience that springs from it. Co-written by the film’s star Clare Dunne, “Herself” is out in select theaters and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on January 8th.

Take a look at my interview with the director as she takes us behind the making of “Herself.” For our complete, uncut interview, click here.