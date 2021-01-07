Man Accused of Exposing Himself in La Quinta Pleads Not Guilty

INDIO (CNS) – A 20-year-old man accused of publicly exposing himself to six female victims in La Quinta pleaded not guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges.

Christopher Duran Jr. of Thermal was arrested last May and later charged with three counts each of indecent exposure and attempted indecent exposure, all misdemeanors, for alleged crimes that occurred between Nov. 28, 2019, and last April 30.

The defendant’s attorney entered not guilty pleas on his client’s behalf before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Emily Benjamini, who scheduled a March 11 pre-trial hearing at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Duran remains out of custody after posting $5,000 bond.

His arrest was the culmination of an investigation spanning several months by Riverside County sheriff’s deputies who looked into a “series of indecent exposure incidents that were occurring in the area of Avenue 58 and Madison Street,” according to sheriff’s Sgt. David Aldrich.

Deputies on May 5 located a vehicle belonging to a person thought responsible for the crimes and made a traffic stop, detaining Duran in the same area where the incidents were reported.

Duran, who has no documented felony convictions in Riverside County, was arrested after he was “positively identified as a suspect,” Aldrich said.

The ages of the alleged victims were not disclosed.