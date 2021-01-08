Coronavirus Vaccine Clinic for Phase A1 Workers Takes Place in Thousand Palms

Riverside County held a coronavirus vaccine clinic in Thousand Palms Thursday for workers in phase A1 in the state’s stages of vaccine distribution.
Phase A1 includes all healthcare workers and long-term care residents.
Over 400 appointments were reportedly schedules for Thursday.
There will be more vaccine clinics in the Coachella Valley on Sunday and Monday for all workers in phase 1A.
On Sunday, January 9, a clinic will be held at the Indio Fairgrounds from 9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M. and on Monday, January 10, also at the Indio Fairgrounds from 9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.
Proof of employment is required and you must register to attend.
Vaccines are only being offered to these workers at this time:
Acute Care
Skilled Nursing Facilities and Assisted Living Facilities (medically vulnerable individuals)
First Responders (paramedic/EMTs)
Correctional Hospitals
Behavioral Health (psychiatric)
Dialysis Centers (staff)
Pharmacist & Pharmacy Staff
Intermediate Care Facilities
Home Health and IHSS
Public Health (field)/DPSS
Community Health Workers
Primary Care & Community Clinics
Urgent Cares (stand-alone)
Specialty Clinics
Laboratory Workers
Dental/Oral Health Clinics
Mortuary Services Industries