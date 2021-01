Dodgers Legend Steve Garvey Reflects on the Life of Hall of Fame Manager Tom Lasorda

Hall of Fame Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda died Thursday night at age 93.

NBC Palm Springs’ Gino LaMont caught up with Dodgers legend Steve Garvey as he reflected on the life of the man he considered family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Garvey (@steveygarvey6)

Image from Steve Garvey’s Instagram