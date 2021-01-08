3,514 New Coronavirus Cases, 29 New Deaths Friday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 3,514 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths Friday, bringing the countywide totals to 207,841 cases and 2,218 deaths.

There are 574 new COVID19 cases and 10 new death in the Coachella Valley.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 2,852 (+27) cases, 40 deaths

Cathedral City: 5,023 (+67) cases, 57 (+1) deaths

Palm Springs: 2,651 (+49) cases, 78 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 716 (+29) cases, 26 deaths

Palm Desert: 2,770 (+2770) cases, 73 deaths

Indian Wells: 150 (+4) cases, 5 deaths

La Quinta: 2,355 (+37) cases, 30 deaths

Indio: 8,894 (+143) cases, 135 (+5) deaths

Coachella: 6,019 (+83) cases, 52 (+3) deaths

Thousand Palms: 673 (+6) cases, 4 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 430 (+6) cases, 5 deaths

Thermal: 357 (+5) cases, 4 deaths

Mecca: 891 (+34) cases, 15 (+1) deaths

North Shore: 287 (+5) cases, 2 death

Oasis: 679 (+11) cases, 6 deaths

Sky Valley: 134 (+5) cases, 2 deaths

Cabazon: 211 (+6) cases, 1 death

Anza: 73 cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 83,854 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 1,648 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Friday, up from 1,634 Thursday. That number includes 370 patients in intensive care units. A new

The 11-county Southern California region’s available ICU capacity is at 0.0%. The zero percent capacity means the county’s hospitals are now in their surge plans; it does not mean there are no ICU beds available.

The 29 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 2,218.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 134,691.

Riverside County’s overall state-calculated positivity rate rose from 22.6% to 23.1%.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 30 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Article updated: 1/8/2020