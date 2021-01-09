Online Auction to Feature Items From Elvis’ Honeymoon Hideaway in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A collection of furniture and other items from

the Palm Springs estate where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon

will be auctioned off on Jan. 16, organizers announced.

According to Kaminski Auctions, the auction featuring items from the

oft-photographed Alexander Estate, known to devotees of the “King of Rock and

Roll” as the “Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway,” will be held online.

Built in the early 1960s for Robert and Helene Alexander of the

Alexander Construction Co., the house was featured in a 1962 edition of Look

Magazine as the “House of Tomorrow.”

The home gained worldwide notoriety when Presley took ownership of the

estate in 1966. The entertainer and his wife Priscilla honeymooned there in

May 1967, and their daughter, Lisa Marie, was born exactly nine months later,

as legend has it.

The 5,500-square-foot, three-story home, located at 1350 Ladera Circle

in the city’s Vista Las Palmas neighborhood, was purchased by a mystery

buyer in December for more than its $2.5 million listing price, according to

published reports.

The house, which was restored to look as it did when Presley called it

home during the ’60s, is considered an architectural marvel and continues

to be a must-see attraction for devotees of midcentury architecture, and, of

course, fans of the King.

The auction items include furniture, furnishings and framed Elvis

photographs, movie posters, and assorted Elvis memorabilia from the Robert

Alexander Estate, according to the auction house.

“The Alexander collection of memorabilia includes clothing, a Las

Vegas costume, original Elvis sneakers, gold and platinum record plaques,

guitars, and all types of ephemera including Life magazines, cookbooks,

photographs, etc.,” according to a statement issued by the auction house.

“Midcentury modern furniture collectors will swoon over chrome chairs

with animal print fabric, black leather sofas, mirrored vanities and a

complete replica of the master bedroom of Elvis and Priscilla. Although not all

original to the King himself, his legions of fans will not want to miss this

opportunity to own a piece of Elvis and Priscilla history.”

The items can be viewed at http://www.kaminskiauctions.com.