Online Auction to Feature Items From Elvis’ Honeymoon Hideaway in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A collection of furniture and other items from
the Palm Springs estate where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon
will be auctioned off on Jan. 16, organizers announced.
According to Kaminski Auctions, the auction featuring items from the
oft-photographed Alexander Estate, known to devotees of the “King of Rock and
Roll” as the “Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway,” will be held online.
Built in the early 1960s for Robert and Helene Alexander of the
Alexander Construction Co., the house was featured in a 1962 edition of Look
Magazine as the “House of Tomorrow.”
The home gained worldwide notoriety when Presley took ownership of the
estate in 1966. The entertainer and his wife Priscilla honeymooned there in
May 1967, and their daughter, Lisa Marie, was born exactly nine months later,
as legend has it.
The 5,500-square-foot, three-story home, located at 1350 Ladera Circle
in the city’s Vista Las Palmas neighborhood, was purchased by a mystery
buyer in December for more than its $2.5 million listing price, according to
published reports.
The house, which was restored to look as it did when Presley called it
home during the ’60s, is considered an architectural marvel and continues
to be a must-see attraction for devotees of midcentury architecture, and, of
course, fans of the King.
The auction items include furniture, furnishings and framed Elvis
photographs, movie posters, and assorted Elvis memorabilia from the Robert
Alexander Estate, according to the auction house.
“The Alexander collection of memorabilia includes clothing, a Las
Vegas costume, original Elvis sneakers, gold and platinum record plaques,
guitars, and all types of ephemera including Life magazines, cookbooks,
photographs, etc.,” according to a statement issued by the auction house.
“Midcentury modern furniture collectors will swoon over chrome chairs
with animal print fabric, black leather sofas, mirrored vanities and a
complete replica of the master bedroom of Elvis and Priscilla. Although not all
original to the King himself, his legions of fans will not want to miss this
opportunity to own a piece of Elvis and Priscilla history.”
The items can be viewed at http://www.kaminskiauctions.com.