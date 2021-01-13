2,773 New Coronavirus Cases, 13 New Deaths Wednesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 2,773 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the countywide totals to 230,600 cases and 2,307 deaths.

There are 421 new COVID19 cases and 2 new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 3,128 (+43) cases, 41 deaths

Cathedral City: 5,520 (+667) cases, 60 deaths

Palm Springs: 2,906 (+28) cases, 78 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 793 (+10) cases, 27 deaths

Palm Desert: 3,049 (+47) cases, 73 deaths

Indian Wells: 158 (+3) cases, 5 deaths

La Quinta: 2,614 (+14) cases, 35 deaths

Indio: 9,796 (+101) cases, 140 (+1) deaths

Coachella: 6,531 (+69) cases, 54 (+1) deaths

Thousand Palms: 746 (+10) cases, 4 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 500 (+4) cases, 5 deaths

Thermal: 379 (+4) cases, 4 deaths

Mecca: 962 (+8) cases, 15 deaths

North Shore: 299 (+2) cases, 2 death

Oasis: 733 (+5) cases, 6 deaths

Sky Valley: 157 (+2) cases, 2 deaths

Cabazon: 236 (+3) cases, 1 death

Anza: 89 (+2) cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 92,564 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 1,636 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Wednesday, down from 1,660 Tuesday. That number includes 363 patients in intensive care units.

The 11-county Southern California region’s available ICU capacity is at 0.0%. The zero-percent capacity means the county’s hospitals are now in their surge plans; it does not mean there are no ICU beds available.

The 13 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 2,307.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 149,686.

County Emergency Management Director Bruce Barton said Friday that a team of U.S. military nurses, physicians assistants and respiratory therapists had been dispatched to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley to assist with patient care.

The hospital, which principally serves the indigent and uninsured, has been deluged with both coronavirus cases and patients suffering other conditions over the last six weeks, according to county officials.

Riverside County’s overall state-calculated positivity rate rose from 23.1% to 25.8%.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 32 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The regional ICU bed metric is a key benchmark under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order, which went into effect on Dec. 6. The order was triggered when ICU bed availability across Southern California fell below 15%.

The mandate is expected to remain in effect until bed capacities recover.

The current stay-at-home order impacts bars, theaters, museums, hair salons, indoor recreational facilities, amusement parks and wineries — all of which are supposed to remain closed.

Restaurants are confined to takeout and delivery, with capacity limitations on retail outlets.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

