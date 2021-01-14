American Express Golf Tournament Giving Back to the Coachella Valley Community

American Express did something similar for local charities as part of the 2020 tournament, alongside the Phil Mickelson foundation, and a few of those 14 local charities who benefited are all but grateful to have been selected by American Express to receive a generous donation:

Paula Simonds, CEO – Family YMCA of the Desert: “To receive the generous donation we’re so excited that we actually were recognized as one of the recipients of the 14 recipients for this generous donation that we are receiving. There are so many hardworking, well-deserving nonprofits in our Valley. Those that are making the decisions to help support our charities are acknowledging the hard work that is being put forth to help support our community families.”