Ravens Eat Another Big Bear Bald Eagle Egg

UPDATE 1/14/21:

More unfortunate news out of Big Bear.

Jackie has lost another egg.

Once again, Jackie left her nest and ravens paid it another visit, killing her second egg.

As you may remember she laid her first egg of the season on January 7, but ravens got to it.

Her second was laid Saturday, January 9.

And her third was laid January 13, but the egg cracked just moments later.

Eagles lay one to three eggs each year, so we expect we will have to wait until January 2022 before Jackie lays another egg.

UPDATE 1/13/21:

Jackie the Big Bear Bald Eagle laid her third egg of the season Wednesday evening.

The egg dropped at 6:00 P.M., but unfortunately if broke just moments after she laid it.

Watch her lay her egg here taken from the Friends of Big Bear Valley Camera:

UPDATE 1/10/21

Friends of Big Bear Valley reported Jackie the Big Bear Bald Eagle laid her second egg of the 2021 season on Saturday.

They say hatching is expected around February 13th and it is possible a third egg could also come.

NBC Palm Springs will be following these updates.

Congratulations, Jackie!

UPDATE 1/7/21 2:10 P.M.

Friends of Big Bear Valley sadly reported Thursday afternoon ravens got to Jackie’s egg.

Jackie left her nest at 12:22 P.M. and the ravens arrived at 12:33 P.M.

ORIGINAL 1/7/21 10:10 A.M.

Jackie, one of Big Bear’s Bald Eagles, has laid her first egg of the season.

According to Friends of Big Bear Valley, she laid the egg at 5:41 P.M. Wednesday evening.

View the live camera here:

Last year NBC Palm Springs paid close attention to Jackie and her mate Shadow as two eggs were laid and cared for, Simba and Cookie.

Unfortunately on of the eaglets, Cookie, from last year died after about six weeks, likely from hypothermia.

Jackie also laid two eggs in 2019.