Brush Fire in Ventura County Prompt Evacuations

A brush fire prompted evacuations Thursday evening in a Thousand Oaks community.
The fire was burning near Erbes Road and Westland Avenue in Thousand Oaks and was first reported around 5:00 P.M. at 30 acres.
According to the Ventura County Fire Department Public Information Officer, the fire was threatening structures as it’s being pushed by strong winds.
Just after 6:00 P.M. it jumped to approximately 100 acres.
#ErbesFire; Fire has spotted and is approximately 100 acres. @VENTURASHERIFF is assisting with evacuations. @VCFD #vcfd pic.twitter.com/OhIe3DUdX7
— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) January 15, 2021
The Ventura County Sheriffs Department is assisting with evacuations.
Happening Now: Brush fire in @toaksvcso near Erbes Rd. and Fernleaf Ct. Evacs in progress and multiple road closures. Avoid the area. @vcfd @VCFD_PIO @VCAirUnit
— Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) January 15, 2021