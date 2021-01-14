Brush Fire in Ventura County Prompt Evacuations

A brush fire prompted evacuations Thursday evening in a Thousand Oaks community.

The fire was burning near Erbes Road and Westland Avenue in Thousand Oaks and was first reported around 5:00 P.M. at 30 acres.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department Public Information Officer, the fire was threatening structures as it’s being pushed by strong winds.

Just after 6:00 P.M. it jumped to approximately 100 acres.

The Ventura County Sheriffs Department is assisting with evacuations.