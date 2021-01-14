Clearing up Vaccine Qualifications and Appointment Confusion

Vaccine demand has exploded since the guidelines of who’s eligible changed, but Riverside County residents remain confused about the process.

So let’s clear up common questions.

First, who qualifies to get vaccinated as of right now?

There are several tiers to the County’s process, but currently those in all tiers of Phase 1A and those in tier one Phase 1B qualify.

This includes:

Acute Care

Skilled Nursing Facilities and Assisted Living Facilities (medically vulnerable individuals)

First Responders (paramedic/EMTs)

Correctional Hospitals

Behavior Health (psychiatric)

Dialysis Centers (staff)

Pharmacist & Pharmacy Staff

Intermediate Care Facilities

Education

Law Enforcement

Home Health and IHSS

Public Health (field)/DPSS

Community Health Workers

Primary Care & Community Clinics

Urgent Cares (stand-alone)

Specialty Clinics

Laboratory Workers

Dental/Oral Health Clinics

Mortuary Services Industries

Food and Agriculture

Emergency Services

Riverside County Resident 65+

Click here for more information on who qualifies.

When and where can I get my vaccine?

It’s important to note appointments are required.

To find times and locations go to ruhealth.org and click on the COVID-19 vaccine image there are two options: County-Run Clinics and Community partners like Ralphs and Albertsons.

County clinics accommodate the most people.

On the vaccine page you will find a list of dates, times and locations.

If there is an available time, you can register there.

If appointments are full, that will be indicated on the page.

As of right now all locations are fully booked.

Click here to see the current schedule.

Meanwhile, community partners are limited in distribution right now.

According to a phone recording with Albertsons, they are vaccinating healthcare workers, not the general public.

Ralphs is taking those who qualify under the County guidelines, but several stores we called said they are fully booked for January.

To check on community partner appointments you can go to the yellow tab below the list of county clinic appointments or click here.

Of course, we can expect more vaccination sites as supply increases.

So, you have secured an appointment. What do you need to bring?

Have a work ID or letterhead from your place of employment ready, or simply a driver’s license for anyone over 65.

And again, you must have an appointment.

Finally, what if there are no appointments available?

According to health officials, it’s all based on the number of vaccines the County receives.

While there is no set date as to when more will be made available, the best way to stay informed is to monitor the County’s website.

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said in a Tweet Thursday all vaccine clinics are currently full and phone lines are busy.