Disneyland Announces Cancellation of Annual Passes

ANAHEIM (CNS) – First, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of the Disneyland Resort. Thursday, it prompted the elimination of a theme park favorite — the Disneyland annual pass.

“We want to thank our annual passholders for their understanding during this closure period,” Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said in a statement. “Due to the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and limitations around the reopening of our California theme parks, we will be issuing appropriate refunds for eligible Disneyland Resort Annual Passports and sunsetting the current program. We are currently developing new membership offerings that will utilize consumer insights to deliver choice, flexibility and value for our biggest fans.”

Passholders will begin receiving refunds soon, Potrock wrote in a letter to customers Thursday.

“I know that sunsetting the Annual Passport program will be disappointing to many of our passholders who are just as anxious as we are to reopen our gates and welcome guests back when the time is right,” Potrock wrote. “But we are also very excited about what’s ahead. We plan to use this time while we remain closed to develop new membership offerings …”

Customers who had annual passes as of March 14, 2020, when the theme park closed due to the pandemic, will continue to receive “applicable discounts” at the company’s Downtown Disney District and Buena Vista Street shops, Potrock said.

Starting Monday and continuing through Feb. 25, the passholders will receive a 30% discount on some goods at the company’s stores in and around the theme park Mondays through Thursdays.