“One Night in Miami” Interview – Leslie Odom Jr. (Sam Cooke) and Aldis Hodge (Jim Brown) Talk to Manny the Movie Guy

“One Night in Miami” is about four male icons in one unforgettable night. Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali (then Cassius Clay), Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown meet in a room in the Hampton House Hotel in Miami after Ali’s victorious fight against Sonny Liston.

Leslie Odom Jr., who previously starred as Aaron Burr in “Hamilton,” is Sam Cooke, the King of Soul, and Aldis Hodge is football legend Jim Brown. I spoke with the actors to talk about their interest in the roles, working with Oscar-winner Regina King in her directorial debut, and what they hoped for viewers to get after watching “One Night in Miami.”

“One Night in Miami” is available to stream on Amazon Prime January 15. For my complete interviews with Regina King and cast, click here.