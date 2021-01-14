Oscar Winner Regina King on Her Directorial Debut “One Night in Miami”

I love Regina King! And I love her even more that I’ve seen her talent as a filmmaker in the new Amazon Prime “One Night in Miami.” This is about four male icons – Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Sam Cooke, Jim Brown – meeting in a room in the Hampton House hotel after Ali’s victorious fight. So what is a female filmmaker doing directing a male-centric film? The Oscar-winner has a great answer as she takes us behind-the-scenes of the making of “One Night in Miami.”

“One Night in Miami” is available to stream on Amazon Prime January 15. For my complete interview with King and cast, click here.