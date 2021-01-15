Happy Birthday Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Check Out “MLK/FBI” Documentary

Based on David Garrow’s The FBI and Martin Luther King Jr.: From Solo to Memphis, the documentary explores how the FBI investigated and harassed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Using archival footage with no talking heads (until the end), the film is searing, emotional, and will stay with you long after the film ends. I spoke with director Sam Pollard about:

*** The genesis of the film

*** Using archival footage versus talking heads

*** Why is the film relevant now

“MLK/FBI” from IFC Films opens in select theaters and on-demand on January 15th, just in time for Dr. King’s birthday!

To see my complete interview with Mr. Pollard, click here.