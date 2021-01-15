Murder Charge Expected For Indio Resident Accused in Shooting

INDIO (CNS) – A murder charge is expected to be filed Friday against a 39-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a motorist found inside a crashed vehicle in Indio.

Miguel Mejia Cazares of Indio was taken into custody on Wednesday, a day after the shooting, and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Police were sent about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to 82-045 Avenue 44 and found a vehicle crashed into the fence of a business, and the driver suffering from a fatal gunshot wound, according to Indio Police Department spokesman Ben Guitron.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives determined the victim had been in a “confrontation” with Cazares prior to the shooting, Guitron said, but did not elaborate.

Information about the suspect’s criminal record, if any, was not immediately available.