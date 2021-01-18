Public Health clinics in Riverside County not impacted by ‘pause’ in Moderna vaccine

The four county-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites, on all four scheduled days this week, will not be impacted by the “pause” being requested by the state’s epidemiologist for some doses of the Moderna vaccine.

More than 330,000 doses from the affected lot have been distributed to 287 providers across the state, officials said.

The shipments arrived in California between Jan. 5 and 12.

The state has not been notified of any other cluster or individual events related to this lot (Lot 041L20A).

This week, a higher-than-usual number of adverse events were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine (Moderna Lot 041L20A) administered at one community vaccination clinic. Fewer than ten individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours.

That clinic was not in Riverside County.

In Riverside County, officials reviewed the Moderna doses planned for use at the vaccine clinics in Corona, Menifee, Beaumont and Indio and determined they were not part of the impacted lot. Any adverse reactions at the Riverside County vaccine clinics so far have been rare.

The clinics are scheduled Tuesday (Jan. 19) through Friday (Jan. 22) from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The clinics are providing vaccines for those in Phase 1A (all tiers), 1B (tier 1), which includes individuals 65 and older.

This information is directly from the County of Riverside