CIF Southern Section Cancels Fall Sports Championships

The California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section announced Tuesday their decision to cancel Fall 2020-2021 sports championships.

Officials cited health restrictions and not enough progress in California’s reopening framework.

This does not mean the Fall sports season is canceled.

CIF is only canceling what they have control over, which is playoffs.

Teams will still be able to play a regular season if their local health guidelines permit it.

CIF Southern Section Update: January 19, 2021

Fall Sports Championships – Spring Sports Status In response to this update, we will hold a live press conference today with members of the media on YouTube at 1pm. pic.twitter.com/vDHCQ9dq1H — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) January 19, 2021

Southern Section Commissioner, Rob Wigod, held a press conference Tuesday where he said the current coronavirus status in California forced them to make the decision.

“It’s been an extremely difficult time with what is happening around out state, but you know, we’re going to continue to do what we can to try to move the return of high school sports forward,” Wigod said.

NBC Palm Springs spoke to Xavier Prep Head Football Coach, James Dockery, to get his thoughts on the announcement and what’s next for his team.

“I cant’s really say that I was too surprised about the outcome,” said Dockery, “I do feel a little bit optimistic with their calculation that gives us about a month more of room to be able to schedule some events.”

He also said his team will continue what they have been doing.

“That’s offering a safe place for our student athletes to come and train,” said Dockery, “It’s been a really great opportunity for us to be able to keep camaraderie, to help build their mental health to help build and keep their bodies in as great of shape as we possibly can. So when we are able to compete whenever that day may be in the next couple months that we have the athletes that are ready to do that.”

As for Springs sports, they still remain in place as scheduled.