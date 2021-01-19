Congressman Raul Ruiz Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Taylor Martinez

Congressman Raul Ruiz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He made the announcement Tuesday, just one day before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

“In preparation for attending the inauguration of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, I have taken multiple COVID-19 tests over the last 72 hours,” said Dr. Ruiz. “After receiving an initial negative result over the weekend, this morning I tested positive for COVID-19. While I do have mild symptoms, overall I am feeling well and will self-isolate for the recommended time. Thank you everyone for the well wishes.”

It’s unclear where Rep. Ruiz contracted the virus.

