Congressman Raul Ruiz Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Congressman Raul Ruiz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He made the announcement Tuesday, just one day before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

“In preparation for attending the inauguration of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, I have taken multiple COVID-19 tests over the last 72 hours,” said Dr. Ruiz. “After receiving an initial negative result over the weekend, this morning I tested positive for COVID-19. While I do have mild symptoms, overall I am feeling well and will self-isolate for the recommended time. Thank you everyone for the well wishes.”

It’s unclear where Rep. Ruiz contracted the virus.