Riverside County Receives Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Riverside County residents Thursday can sign up to receive one of 3,900 COVID-19 vaccine doses earmarked for a series of county- run clinics scheduled to get underway in the coming days.

Part-time residents can also sign up, according to Executive Office spokeswoman Brooke Federico, who said the appointment window will open at noon Thursday.

Riverside County received a total of 26,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine this week. The rest of the batch is headed to several private entities countywide.

“This is important news to so many of our residents who are eager to be vaccinated,” Supervisor Karen Spiegel said. “We also ask for your patience. We continue to have very limited vaccine quantities and a high demand within the community for it. The county is distributing vaccine as quickly as we receive it.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that residents 65 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine, following new guidance from the federal government. The previous age requirement for tier 1 of Phase IB was 75 years old.

Several free vaccine clinics are scheduled to get underway over the next week countywide as officials continue to work to speed up the rate of vaccinations in a quest to thwart the spread of the coronavirus.

Appointments are mandatory, and in high demand. Demand is so high that available time slots that went online last week were filled within two hours, officials said.

The scheduled clinics will continue to accommodate residents in Phase IA of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, including health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Residents in tier 1 of Phase IB will also be allowed to get vaccinated — people aged 65 and over and select essential workers, such as those in education, child care, emergency services and food and agriculture.

Inoculation is free, but people will be asked to provide medical insurance information, although insurance is not required. People planning to get vaccinated must register in advance and bring the required paperwork to prove their eligibility.

Residents can sign up appointments at one of the following vaccine clinics:

— Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore, 500 Diamond Drive, scheduled for Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Friday clinic is reserved for residents 65 years or older;

— Fullenwider Auditorium at the Indio Fairgrounds, 46350 Arabia St., Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and

— Perris Fairgrounds, 18700 Lake Perris Drive, on Sunday and Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Monday clinic is reserved for residents 65 years or older.

Appointments can be made at http://www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine.