California’s Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program opens Feb. 2

Taylor Martinez & Information from the City of Palm Springs

The second round of California’s Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program will open for applications Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The assistance comes from the Governor’s Office of Business & Economic Development’s $500 million program.

Businesses are eligible for grants up to $25,000 based on annual revenue.

The deadline to apply is Monday, Feb. 8 by 6 p.m.

Any eligible applicants who did not receive funding during the first round will automatically be considered and do not need to re-apply.

The City of Palm Springs is inviting businesses who need assistance applying for the funds to call the City’s newly implemented COVID-19 Financial Aid Hotline at (760) 323-8273 or reach out with questions via email at PSAdvisor@palmspringsca.gov