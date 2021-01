Police Investigating Suspicious Death in Palm Springs

Police were investigating the suspicious death of man Thursday morning in Palm Springs.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 4:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Smoketree Lane, where they found a white man in his 30s dead in a courtyard, according to Palm Springs police Sgt. Mike Casavan.

No other details were released and the death was under investigation.