Body Of Infant Found In Trash In Perris

The body of an infant was found Friday discarded in the trash at a waste collection facility in Perris.

Deputies were called about 1 p.m. to the facility in the 1700 block of Goetz Road, near East Ellis Avenue, after a report of a dead body, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered a deceased infant who was discarded in the trash and found at the location,” Sgt. Michael Hamilton wrote in a statement.

CBSLA reported an employee at the facility found the body.

The department urged anyone with information on the death to call it at 951-210-1000.