Manny the Movie Guy Reviews “Our Friend” & “No Man’s Land”

Two films now out on demand. First, there’s the fact-based drama “Our Friend” starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson, and Jason Segel from director Gabriella Cowperthwaite who gave us the searing and memorable SeaWorld documentary “Blackfish.”

We also have the modern-day western thriller with a dramatic twist “No Man’s Land.” This is from the sibling filmmakers Conor Allyn (director) and Jake Allyn (co-writer and actor).

See which one is my pick of the week.

*** For my interviews with the Allyn brothers for “No Man’s Land,” click here.