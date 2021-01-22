Palm Desert Offering No Cost Coronavirus Testing at UCR Campus

Taylor Martinez & The City of Palm Desert

The City of Palm Desert, in partnership with the University of California, Riverside’s Palm Desert campus, is offering no cost, drive-up COVID-19 testing.

Tests are by self-administered oral swabs operated by Curative and administered Monday through Saturday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Appointments are required and can be made at http://www.curative.com.

Results can be expected 24-48-hour after receipt at the lab.

The testing site can only be accessed from Frank Sinatra Drive via Berger Drive South.