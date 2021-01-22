Two New Award-Winning Filipino Films: “Fan Girl” & “Aswang”

I’m proud of our Filipino films especially these two new movies that recently won local awards. First, we have “Fan Girl” from writer/director Antoinette Jadaone starring newcomer Charlie Dizon as the fan girl of the title and Paulo Avelino playing a fictional version of himself. The film topped the recently concluded Metro Manila Film Festival winning eight trophies including Best Picture. Is it deserving?

We also have “Aswang” the first documentary to win Best Picture at FAMAS (Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences). Director Alyx Ayn Arumpac, making her feature-length debut, tackles Philippine President Duterte’s war on drugs. The title refers to the various shape-shifting evil spirits in the Philippines that our elders use to make kids afraid.