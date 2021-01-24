Weekly Rundown Episode 50: Tommy Bahama & Galora

TOMMY BAHAMA

As seen on Weekly Rundown, Tommy Bahama has a special offer to celebrate the big game (Super Bowl) and the day of love (Valentine’s Day).

The “Big Game Pack” is $99, serves 4-6 people and includes:

– Duo of Dips – Fire Roasted Salsa, Guacamole, House-Made Chips

– Hurricane Tots – Hurikake, Soy Glaze, Sriracha Aïoli

– All-American Cheesburger / Kahula Pork Sliders – Hawaiian Rolls, Garlic Aïoli, House-Made Dill Pickles, LTO

– Mango Habanero Chicken Lollipops – Herb Buttermilk Dressing, Cucumber Batons

– Cajun Panko Crusted Mac-N-Cheese

– Island Slaw

– Key Lime Tarts – Macadamia Nut Shortbread Crust, Lime Zest

Orders must be placed by Thursday, February 4th.

Pick-up is on Saturday, February 6th 11am-3pm or Sunday, February 7th 11am to two hours prior to start of game, local time.

The “Valentine’s Weekend Meal Kit” is $125, serves 2 people and includes:

– Filet Mignon (6oz) – 2 each Garlic Butter, Caribbean Chile Steak Sauce

– Maine Lobster Tail (7oz) – 2 each Clarified Butter, Lemon

– Cauliflower Potato Mash

– Grilled Asparagus

– The Classic Caesar Salad – Whole Leaf Romaine Hearts, Grana Padano, Rustic Croutons

– Crown Bread, Cinnamon-Nutmeg Butter

– Triple Chocolate Cake – Large Slice Four Layer, Chocolate Ganache, Mocha Mousse

Orders must be placed by Friday, February 11.

Available Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14.

The “Batch Cocktail Party Pack”:

– Mix & Match of five signature Batch Cocktails and garnishes for each cocktail

– Each Party Pack – $80, makes five 16 oz cocktails

Contact information:

Palm Springs – (760) 778-0019

Palm Desert – (760) 836-0188

Online orders click here

GALORA

Galora is all about sharing the wonderful fruits, veggies, plants, home-brews, handmade goods, wines, herbs, and general good vibes in our neighborhoods.

Visit the website by clicking here