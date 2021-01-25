Parts of the Coachella Valley See Snow Flurries and Hail

Residents across the Coachella Valley were surprised to see snow flurries and hail falling Monday afternoon.

Alex Tardy of the National Weather Service in San Diego said the snow levels may have dipped to around 1,000 feet during the day Monday and mentioned it was, “cold enough.”

Tardy stated some of the flakes spotted in the Coachella Valley may have been snow graupel, but still snow.

Several viewers shared their videos and photos with us.