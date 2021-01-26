2,486 New Coronavirus Cases, 113 New Deaths Tuesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 2,489 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 113 additional deaths Tuesday bringing the countywide totals to 266,849 cases and 2,970 deaths.

There are 429 new COVID19 cases and 20 new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 3,703 (+29) cases, 48 deaths

Cathedral City: 6,395 (+58) cases, 79 (+4) deaths

Palm Springs: 3,332 (+19) cases, 93 (+3) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 962 (+12) cases, 30 deaths

Palm Desert: 3,511 (+33) cases, 87 (+1) deaths

Indian Wells: 175 (+3) cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,012 (+24) cases, 46 (+1) deaths

Indio: 11,268 (+132) cases, 165 (+3) deaths

Coachella: 7,339 (+72) cases, 67 (+6) deaths

Thousand Palms: 921 (+10) cases, 5 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 585 (+6) cases, 6 deaths

Thermal: 436 (+3) cases, 5 (+1) deaths

Mecca: 1,080 (+3) cases, 16 deaths

North Shore: 328 (+4) cases, 2 death

Oasis: 809 (+11) cases, 6 deaths

Sky Valley: 187 (+4) cases, 3 deaths

Cabazon: 270 (+3) cases, 2 (+1) death

Anza: 120 (+3) cases, 1 death

There are 75,824 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 105,905 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 1,265 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday, down from 1,304 Monday. That number includes 319 patients in intensive care units.

The 113 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 2,970.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 188,055.

Citing improving conditions in hospitals, state health officials Monday lifted all regional stay-at-home orders, including in the 11-county Southern California region, but counties will still be subject to tight regulations of the restrictive “purple” tier of economic reopening guidelines.

The regional stay-at-home order was imposed in Southern California late last year when intensive-care unit capacity dropped below 15%. The regional capacity subsequently dropped to an adjusted 0%.

But state officials said Monday that with hospitalization numbers trending downward, four-week projections now indicate ICU capacity will rise above the 15% threshold.

“Californians heard the urgent message to stay home as much as possible and accepted that challenge to slow the surge and save lives,” said Dr. Tomas Aragon, CDPH director and state public health officer. “Together, we changed our activities knowing our short-term sacrifices would lead to longer- term gains. COVID-19 is still here and still deadly, so our work is not over, but it’s important to recognize our collective actions saved lives and we are turning a critical corner.”

Although the state order has been lifted, individual counties are still able to impose stricter restrictions than the state.

But in general, lifting the state order could mean a resumption of outdoor dining, as well as at least some services at gyms, barber shops and nail salons, among other businesses.

A possible resumption of outdoor dining could be the biggest economic boon of the announcement. On Sunday, the California Restaurant Association sent its members a letter announcing the pending state decision, saying, “we thought you’d like to know this good news.”

Riverside County’s overall COVID-19 positive rate is 23.5%, down from 25.8% last week, based on state-adjusted figures.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 35 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The regional ICU bed metric is a key benchmark under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order, which went into effect on Dec. 6. The order was triggered when ICU bed availability across Southern California fell below 15%.

The mandate is expected to remain in effect until bed availabilities recover.

The current stay-at-home order impacts bars, theaters, museums, hair salons, indoor recreational facilities, amusement parks and wineries — all of which are supposed to remain closed.

Restaurants are confined to takeout and delivery, with capacity limitations on retail outlets.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 1/26/2020