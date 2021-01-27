Coachella Valley’s Wedding Fairy Godmother Closes Shop

For over 30 years Priscilla Luna has been making brides and quinceañeras’ dreams come true. She’s known as the “fairy godmother” Her shop Together Forever Bridal Boutique in Indio is now empty and closed. She’s tried to relocate but wasn’t successful. She’s now trying to stay afloat online until she can reopen in a new location. We reached out to the City of Indio, the City of La Quinta, the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, the County of Riverside and Congressman Raul Ruiz to see if they can help.

We hope her dreams come true.