Holocaust Remembrance Day Commemorated Virtually

The Mensch Foundation held their yearly ceremony commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day, the day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. The day is meant to honor the survivors and the 6 million Jews killed in Nazi Germany and to reaffirm people’s commitment to never forget. Like many events, COVID, changed this ceremony too, it was held online.

Steven Geiger, the founder of the Mensch Foundation, led the group gathered at their computer screens in a moving ceremony, it started with a beautiful musical performance and was followed with speeches, songs and poems.