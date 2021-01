Inside Netflix’s “Finding ‘Ohana” with Alex Aiono and Lindsay Watson

The new family adventure “Finding ‘Ohana” starts streaming on Netflix on January 29th, it’s about a precocious girl named Pili (Kea Peahu) who goes on a treasure hunt in Hawaii. Alex Aiono plays Pili’s brother named E and Lindsay Watson as Hana becomes our tour guide in understanding Hawaiian culture. Take a look at my interview with both Aiono and Watson as they talk about their characters and loving Hawaii.

To see my full, uncut interview with Aiono and Watson, click here.