City of Palm Desert Announces New City Manager

Palm Desert City Council has selected Todd Hileman as the community’s next city manager.

Hileman’s appointment to City Manager is expected to be formally approved by the Council at its next regular meeting Thursday evening.

The City says they went through approximately 70 applications from across the nation.

“Hileman was chosen by the Council as the top candidate and will bring extensive and diverse city management experience to Palm Desert,” said Mayor Kathleen Kelly,

“We received a very strong field of applications, reflecting positively on our whole community and our City staff, who make the City Manager position in Palm Desert a tremendous opportunity.”