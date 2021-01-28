City of Palm Desert Announces New City Manager

Palm Desert City Council has selected Todd Hileman as the community’s next city manager.
Hileman’s appointment to City Manager is expected to be formally approved by the Council at its next regular meeting Thursday evening.
The City says they went through approximately 70 applications from across the nation.
“Hileman was chosen by the Council as the top candidate and will bring extensive and diverse city management experience to Palm Desert,” said Mayor Kathleen Kelly, “We received a very strong field of applications, reflecting positively on our whole community and our City staff, who make the City Manager position in Palm Desert a tremendous opportunity.”
“The City Council is confident that Todd has all the qualities necessary to continue Palm Desert’s tradition of excellence and innovation.”
Hileman is coming to Palm Desert from Denton, Texas, where he has served as city manager since 2017.
Previous experience includes serving as city manager and assistant city manager of Avondale, Arizona, from 2000 to 2004, and as city administrator for the cities of Delavan, Wisconsin, and Vandalia, Missouri.
“Palm Desert’s outstanding quality of life, combined with the excellent conversations that I had with the City Council members, convinced me that this was a terrific opportunity,” Hileman said.