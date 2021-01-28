Indio City Council approves grant to help residents impacted by coronavirus

Indio residents looking for rental and utility payment relief can now access funds through the city.

At January 20th Indio city council meeting, city leaders approved $755,754 in additional funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV). These funds will work in conjunction with Lift to Rise, United Way of the Desert and the Indio Water Authority to help residents with rental and water delinquency payments.

The rental assistance program has been allocated $645,745 to pay for rental assistance, enough for close to 300 households to receive relief.

Indio residents, customers of Indio Water Authority, have access to $110,000 in CDBG-CV funding to assist with late and delinquent water bills. United Way of the Desert is orchestrating this program to help upwards of 450 customers.

Information on how to apply for the rental assistance program is forthcoming.

The application for the Help 2 Others COVID-19 Water Bill Assistance Program will be available at https://unitedwayofthedesert.org/help2others-indio on Feb. 16.

A previous round of CDBG funding from Indio provided assistance to community partners, including Martha’s Village and Kitchen and the FIND Food Bank, and a free PPE program for Indio businesses and nonprofits.