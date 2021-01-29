77% of Riverside County’s COVID19 Doses Administered

Riverside County’s Public Health officials report almost 77 percent of the 149,079 doses of the COVID19 vaccine have been administered.

The 76.9 percent is an improvement from a week ago when the county’s rate of vaccine administration was 46.8 percent c,ontinuing an upward trend that started weeks ago.

“Through the county team’s hard work and dedication, these vaccines are distributed to partner agencies or administered at a public health clinic within days of receiving them,” said Board Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “This collaboration between the county and our vaccine providers has been critical in getting more vaccines administered to our residents.”

Riverside County’s vaccination rate is higher than the state average of around 50 percent.

The county is operating various vaccine sites – both walk-up and drive through – at clinics stretching from Corona High School in the west, to the Indio Fairgrounds in the east, and mobile clinics that target hard-to-reach populations like farmworkers. The county’s recent efforts have focused on providing vaccines to the most vulnerable population, including those 85 years and older. More than 10,000 such appointments are scheduled for next week.

Several community partners, including hospitals, medical groups and grocery stores, are also stepping up their inoculation efforts.

Some community partners have opted to return their allotment back to the county’s department of health. Those vaccine doses were offered to other partners or were used at the public health clinics.

For more information please visit www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.