LifeStream Blood Bank Seeks Donations to Replace Two Dated Bloodmobiles

LifeStream Blood Bank Friday sought donations to replace two of its bloodmobiles, which no longer meet stand and federal vehicle emission standards.

The nonprofit’s “2 for 2 Community Campaign” is underway through April 30. LifeStream needs $500,000 to purchase new buses, and the Palm Desert- based H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation is offering to match up to $50,000 in community donations.

LifeStream is the sole provider of blood products and services to all Coachella Valley-area hospitals, according to the nonprofit, which is asking residents to donate a minimum of $2.

“This campaign is meant to engage valley residents to ensure `help for our own’ remains available. With our community pulling together, we can replace those buses, two dollars at a time,” LifeStream CEO and President Dr. Rick Axelrod said.

Blood collected through donations to LifeStream flows to more than 80 hospitals in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura and San Diego counties.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, more than 700 LifeStream blood drives throughout Southern California have been canceled, resulting in 35,000 pints of blood effectively lost.

For more information on the campaign, or to donate, CLICK HERE.

The image in this article is from lstream.org