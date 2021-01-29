Police Seek Witnesses to Shooting in Cathedral City

Authorities Friday sought public help to find a Cathedral City shooter.

Patrol officers were sent to a house in the 31000 block of Shifting Sands Trail about 7:20 p.m. Thursday and found a man with a gunshot wound, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

Sgt. Heather Olsen said the Cathedral City man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries was not disclosed.

Olsen said police were “actively working leads in this case,” but urged residents to call Detective Sergeant Larry Sanfillippo at 760-770-0306, or email tips@cathedralcity.gov, with any relevant information that could help solve the case.