Riverside County hiring technicians to help people access services

Monday began the week of national Technician Appreciation Week and the county is reaching out for new technicians.

The county of Riverside is looking to add eligibility technicians to assist residents in need.

An eligibility tech is someone who works to improve the lives of others by helping community members access health and human services with the county.

“This job combines public service and policy. I not only like this work—I love it,” said Senior eligibility technician Marlene Toscano, who has been at her job for eight years with the Dept. of Public Social Services (DPSS). Toscano says the public often doesn’t see the hard work that experienced eligibility workers put into doing their jobs.

Riverside County is recruiting additional technicians to connect residents to health, nutrition and job training through self-sufficiency programs such as CalFresh, CalWORKS and Medi-Cal. Last year, DPSS served more than one million children and adults in the nation’s tenth most populous county.

In addition to salary, Riverside County offers vacation, health and retirement benefits to full-time eligibility technicians.

To learn what a day is like for a social services eligibility technician and apply for available positions on the Riverside County human resources website: https://rc-hr.com/