LifeStream In Need of Two Bloodmobiles; Looks To Community For Help

LifeStream is asking for the community’s help to raise funds for new bloodmobiles. NBC Palm Springs spoke to LifeStreams CEO who explains how these buses play an important role in our valley and why they are so desperately needed.

The bloodmobiles that service the Coachella Valley must be retired because they no longer meet state and federal vehicle emission standards and the time to raise money for new buses is running out.

“The buses that we currently use to service the Coachella Valley will no longer be able to be used after December 31, 2021. so we have to purchase two new mobile coaches before the end of the year,” said Dr. Rick Axelrod, President & CEO of LifeStream Blood Bank

Bloodmobiles cost around $250,000 dollars, and to help with their funding efforts, LifeStream started The 2 for 2 campaign, where people can pitch in $2 dollars to help make a difference.

“The Berger Foundation has partnered with us, to give us a matching grant, and they have donated $50,000, that they will match dollar for dollar for the first $50,000 that we raise from community members,” explained Axelrod.

Organizers and donors also explaining the impact not having these buses would have, and why they feel it’s important to donate.

“We collect more than 50% of our blood on these bloodmobiles, so about 45% at the donor centers and 55% on these bloodmobiles, these coaches. so if we were not able to replace those coaches it would be of tremendous harm to the blood bank,” added Axelrod

“Somebody can use my platelets for plasma. hopefully, somebody will do it for one of my grandkids, or if I need it. It’s just to help people out,” said Richard Morales, LifeStream donor.

“It’s safe it’s pleasant the staff here is really really good, it’s such a simple thing that you can do to make a difference in somebody else’s life, and I’ll be back in 8 weeks,” said Cynthia Clar, LifeStream donor.

For more information on the 2 for 2 lifestream campaign, you can visit https://www.lstream.org/newbus/