Space Still Available in College of The Desert Spring Classes

Prospective students have another six days to sign up for several classes now underway at College of the Desert.

The college’s spring semester began predominately online Monday, and students have until Feb. 8 to register for a slot in classes spanning a variety of subjects, including golf management, culinary arts and administration of justice.

About 95% of all sections are being taught completely online this semester, although certain courses, including some nursing sections with laboratory and clinical components that require face-to-face instruction, are not.

The college’s main campus in Palm Desert and its satellite campuses across the region have been shuttered to all non-essential personnel since mid- March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Student services continue to be offered virtually, including counseling services via Cranium Cafe, a video-conferencing platform.

College officials said last October that they were working on a plan to bring students and employees back to campus, although a timeline has not been provided in the months since.

Summer, fall and winter intersession classes were previously held virtually due to the pandemic.

Additional information can be found at http://www.collegeofthedesert.edu.