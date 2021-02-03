Golden Globes 2021 Nominations

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the nominees of the 75th Golden Globe Awards. Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson did the honors this morning. “Mank” led the pack with six nods and its home, Netflix, received the most nominations from both movies and television categories.

We’ll find out the winners on Sunday, February 28th at 5 pm PT on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host from different coasts. Fey will broadcast from the Rainbow Room, atop the Rockefeller Center in New York City, while Poehler will host from the Globes’ usual spot inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

For snubs: Let me complain that the HFPA ignored the great Sophia Loren for her beautiful performance in “The Life Ahead” from Netflix. Also from the streaming giant, Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” was completely snubbed! Also, no love for “Yellow Rose?” Even in the Best Song category? I love the film and I immediately bought its memorable soundtrack for “Square Peg” and the super-hummable “Quietly Into the Night.” But alas, the film and the songs were snubbed! But the biggest snub for me, that pained my movie heart, was the missing Yuh-Jung Youn for Best Supporting Actress for “Minari.” I am predicting that she will take home the award at the Oscars but the HFPA relegated “MInari” to the foreign film competition when clearly, the film is about the American dream. Boo!

Here are the complete nominees of the 75th Golden Globe Awards:

MOTION PICTURES

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Director, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson, “Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”

Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden, “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom Jr, “One Night in Miami”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher, “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller, “The Father”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Motion Picture, Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over The Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Picture, Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two Of Us

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“IO SÌ (SEEN)” — “The Life Ahead”

Music by: Diane Warren

Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“SPEAK NOW” — “One Night in Miami”

Music by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“TIGRESS & TWEED” — “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Music by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Lyrics by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

“FIGHT FOR YOU” — “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II

Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas

“HEAR MY VOICE” — “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Music by: Daniel Pemberton

Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul

TELEVISION

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy Series

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best Supporting Actor, Television

John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”