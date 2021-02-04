Three transported following crash in Indio

Taylor Martinez

Three people were injured Thursday evening in a two car crash in Indio.

Two of those injured were transported by ground to a local hospital, while a pediatric patient was transported by helicopter.

The two car collision occurred at the intersection of Indio Blvd and Fred Waring around 4:30pm.

No other information has been provided at this time.

