NBCares Silver Linings: American Heart Association Go Red For Women Luncheon

For the past year, nonprofits have become very creative in supporting their clients. They’ve also done excellent jobs pivoting and being innovative because of the coronavirus pandemic. The American Heart Association is included in the aforementioned group of nonprofits, and this year the 2021 Go Red Luncheon is going virtual. Dr. Edith Jones-Poland, Chair for American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women in the Coachella Valley and High Desert shares the challenges and excitement about this event.

The event is Friday, February 5, 2021, from 12p – 1 p.

To register for the digital Go Red for Women luncheon visit cvgoredluncheon.heart.org.