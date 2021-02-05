Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Indio by Hit-And-Run Driver Identified

Update:

Authorities Friday publicly identified a pedestrian who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Indio.

Anthony Duran, 51, of Indio was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision at the intersection of Monroe Street and Avenue 42 about 4:50 a.m. on Thursday, according to Riverside County coroner’s officials.

Indio Police Department spokesman Ben Guitron said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Police did not release a vehicle description.

Witnesses are urged to call Indio police at 760-391-4051. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Coachella Valley CrimeStoppers at 760-341-7867.

Original:

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning in Indio.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 4:40 a.m. collision at the intersection of Monroe Street and Avenue 42, according to Indio Police Department spokesman Ben Guitron.

The driver fled the scene, and police did not release a vehicle description.

Witnesses are urged to call Indio police at 760-391-4051. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Coachella Valley CrimeStoppers at 760-341-7867.