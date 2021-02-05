Small plane makes emergency landing in Thermal

Taylor Martinez

A single engine plane made an emergency landing Friday afternoon in Thermal.

The incident occurred around 12:45 P.M. near the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal.

There are no injuries reported, according to Cal Fire Riverside County.

The cause is unknown at this time.

The FAA will be investigating the crash.

A viewer shared the video below with us showing the small plane on its roof.

