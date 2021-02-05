Small plane makes emergency landing in Thermal

A single engine plane made an emergency landing Friday afternoon in Thermal.

The incident occurred around 12:45 P.M. near the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal.

Aircraft Emergency – 12:45 pm 56000 blk Higgins Dr, in Thermal. Firefighters responded to a single engine aircraft on its roof. There were no reported injuries and the incident will be investigated by the FAA. pic.twitter.com/tMYxQOq5hj — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) February 5, 2021

There are no injuries reported, according to Cal Fire Riverside County.

The cause is unknown at this time.

The FAA will be investigating the crash.

A viewer shared the video below with us showing the small plane on its roof.

NBC Palm Springs has a crew on the way and we will update this article with more details as information becomes available.